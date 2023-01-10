A bomb scare prompted the emergency landing of a Moscow-Goa chartered flight on Monday. The Azur Air flight was checked for over 12 hours before taking off from Gujarat's Jamnagar for its destination. Officials now say that the alleged bomb threat was just a 'hoax call'.
"A thorough search was conducted by the NSG, police and BDS teams. Hand baggage and check-in baggage of passengers were also checked. The flight has been cleared (for takeoff) and after taking care of certain formalities, it will depart for Goa. It was a hoax call," the Jamnagar Collector said on Tuesday morning.
The flight had made an emergency landing at the Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base at around 9:50 pm on Monday after the Goa Air traffic controller received the bomb threat. Indian authorities had in turn alerted the Russian Embassy.
The flight - which had a total of 236 passengers and eight crew members - was evacuated and thoroughly checked by National Security Guard, police and Bomb Disposal Squad teams. While the search operation was carried out till 9 am on Tuesday, nothing suspicious was found.
The flight is set to depart from Jamnagar shortly.
The security agencies cordoned off the airport for 9 hours as all passengers were safely evacuated and escorted to the lounge inside the terminal building.
NSG teams from Ahmedabad and Delhi had joined the local police in carrying out the search operation. Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu confirmed on Tuesday morning that nothing suspicious was found.
"The NSG has completed the checking of the flight. The luggage is being loaded and the plane is likely to leave at around 11.30 am," he said.
Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Parghi told news agency ANI that security agencies had also verified passenger details. "Checking is done through routine scanning of passengers. Non-stop work has been on for nine hours. The baggage was checked and details verified," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
