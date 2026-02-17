Bomb threat received at Mohali Fortis Hospital, where Punjab CM Mann is admitted

A fresh bomb threat was received on Tuesday (17 February) at Punjab's Mohali, that triggered heightened security checks. Several private schools received the threatening emails that also referenced Fortis Hospital, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is currently admitted.

Police said the alerts prompted immediate anti-sabotage operations at the hospital and the affected educational institutions, though no explosive or suspicious material was found. Officials described the situation as controlled, with essential services continuing uninterrupted at the hospital.

Mohali schools receive threat emails; Fortis Hospital also named According to officials, the threat was circulated via email to multiple schools in Mohali on Tuesday, with Fortis Hospital included in the same message. The dual mention set off coordinated searches across the district.

Advertisement

SP Dilpreet Singh said, “This threat call has come again. Last time, it also turned out to be false. This time as well, we have not found any such suspicious or dangerous material. The situation is currently at zero threat level…As of now, we are verifying the source of this email address and investigating it. Apart from that, no organization has claimed responsibility for it legitimately. All essential services are running normally, and nothing has been halted. Thorough checking has been carried out, and there is no danger to anyone at this time."

Authorities said the police response was calibrated to the hospital’s sensitivity, given the chief minister’s presence there, and the wider pattern of hoax threats reported across the region in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Anti-sabotage checks carried out at Fortis Mohali A senior police official in Mohali said that the hospital was immediately swept by security teams, with some non-essential functions paused briefly as a precaution.

"The bomb threat to schools also mentioned the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where we conducted anti-sabotage checks. Non-essential services were kept on hold while essential services continued," a senior police official said in Mohali.

Police said checks were also carried out at the schools that received the emails, as investigators worked to verify the origin of the message and determine whether it was linked to similar threats sent in other cities.

Security already tightened due to Bhagwant Mann’s hospitalisation Security had already been reinforced in and around Fortis Hospital after Mann was admitted, officials said. He was re-admitted on Monday evening, only hours after being discharged from the same facility.

Advertisement

PTI reported that CM Mann returned to the hospital after experiencing exhaustion.

The hospital episode has added to the sensitivity of the threat, particularly as Punjab has seen repeated bomb scares in schools and public institutions, almost all of which have been determined to be hoaxes after inspection.

Pattern of hoax threats spreads across Punjab and Chandigarh The latest incident follows a series of similar threats reported in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and parts of Haryana, with authorities confirming that earlier alerts were not substantiated.

On Wednesday, sixteen private schools in Mohali had received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations and detailed anti-sabotage checks by police. After inspections, no suspicious or explosive material was found.

Police said the immediate focus now is tracing the email source, examining digital footprints, and determining whether the same actors are behind multiple threats across the region.

Advertisement