Bomb threat scare at five major temples triggers alert in Punjab

A bomb threat email sent to five prominent temples in Punjab on Thursday prompted authorities to issue a security alert and step up vigilance across the state, PTI reported.
Officials said the email also warned of explosions at several government establishments. The threat message was received just two days before the anniversary of Operation Blue Star and reportedly included provocative references to the military operation carried out in June 1984 to remove militants from the Golden Temple.
Authorities have launched an investigation while tightening security at sensitive locations.
In Jalandhar, police personnel carried out a check at Devi Talab Mandir, but no suspicious object or explosive material was found, police said.
While it appears to be a hoax threat intended to spread panic, no risk can be taken and security has been tightened, police said.
Cyber teams are probing the origin of the email, they said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway, PTI reported.
The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats to multiple places in Punjab and Haryana in the past few weeks, which were later proved to be hoax.
Thursday's bomb threat comes amid heightened security arrangements in view of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
(With inputs from PTI)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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