Bomb threat: Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email, security tightened

Bengaluru Police on Saturday said the Taj West End Hotel, located in the Race Course area of the city, received a bomb threat earlier today. The threat was delivered through an email from unknown miscreants.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published28 Sep 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Bomb threat: Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email, security tightened
Bomb threat: Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email, security tightened

Bengaluru Police on Saturday said the Taj West End Hotel, located in the Race Course area of the city, received a bomb threat earlier today. The threat was delivered through an email from unknown miscreants.

Bengaluru Police said local police and bomb squad teams immediately rushed to the spot following the complaint to conduct a thorough investigation.

Also Read | Mumbai on high alert: Police increase security after ‘terrorist threat’

“A bomb threat was received from unknown persons”, ANI quoted Central Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police Shekhar H Tekkannavar as saying.

“A detailed investigation was conducted in order to identify the people behind the threat,” the Central Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner added.

Meanwhile, English daily Deccan Herald has reported that the email threat to Taj West End Hotel was a hoax.

Also Read | Bomb alert in Mumbai: Haji Ali Dargah gets bomb threat on call, probe on

The daily reported Central Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner as saying that after a thorough probe, the police found the mail threat to be a hoax.

“We received the bomb threat e-mail to Taj West End Hotel in High Grounds PS this morning. Our BDDS and ASC team checked the premises and found it a hoax threat email,” Deccan Herald quoted Central Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner as saying.

It is important to note that Bengaluru's Taj West End is a heritage hotel. Classified under the Taj Group's business hotels section, the 133-year-old hotel is considered the oldest hotel in the city and is frequented by prominent politicians, celebrities and cricketers.

Also Read | Patna, Coimbatore, 39 other airports received bomb threat emails; all hoax

Separately, the Mumbai police on Saturday increased security at temples and crowded places in the financial capital of India following inputs of a threat of a terrorist attack.

All temples in the metropolitan city have been instructed to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as a precaution, said officials, reported ANI. Police personnel have also been told to conduct "mock drills" at religious and crowded places, sources said.

"We have been asked by Mumbai Police to increase the security of the temple. We have been asked to pay attention to all the security arrangements," Sada Sarvankar, the chairman of the Siddhivinayak temple trust said, reported NDTV.

The report said all the Deputy Commissioners of police have been asked to continuously monitor the security in their respective jurisdictions.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBomb threat: Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email, security tightened

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.