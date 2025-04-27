Bomb threat: Thiruvananthapuram International airport receives threat email; search operation on

Kerala | Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat. The airport received the threat via email. Bomb disposal squads are checking the terminals: PRO, Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

Further investigations are underway.

In January this year, Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) had also received a bomb threat call which prompted the airport authorities to conduct thorough searches with the bomb squad.

The call was made by a person, identified as Nitin, from the Kamareddy district. He reportedly made approximately 100 calls to the airport, as per police officials.