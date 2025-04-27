Bomb threat: Thiruvananthapuram International airport receives threat email; search operation on

Kerala | Thiruvananthapuram International Airport received a bomb threat. The airport received the threat via email. Bomb disposal squads are checking the terminals: PRO, Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

Further investigations are underway.

In January this year, Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) had also received a bomb threat call which prompted the airport authorities to conduct thorough searches with the bomb squad.

The call was made by a person, identified as Nitin, from the Kamareddy district. He reportedly made approximately 100 calls to the airport, as per police officials.

"A person named Nitin had made 100 calls to the airport and claimed that there was a bomb at the airport. He is a narrative of Rajampeta police station limits of Kamareddy and his parents say that he is mentally disturbed." RGIA police station Inspector had said.