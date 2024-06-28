A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Friday, after which all passengers were safely disembarked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, the airline said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon receiving the threat, the airline authorities immediately alerted the police and relevant security agencies, it added.

Following standard protocol, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay upon its landing at the Mumbai airport.

Once the aircraft landed safely, all passengers were evacuated without any reported injuries or harm. The police have registered a case under section 304A/337 IPC in this regard and ordered the investigation of the matter, the airline said.

A note saying 'bomb on board' was found by a crew member and they got in touch of the police as the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3.15 pm.

"We confirm that a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard Vistara flight UK 552 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai on 28 June 2024. As per protocol, we immediately alerted the relevant authorities, and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay after safely landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai where all customers have been disembarked," the Vistara said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks," the statement added.

The coordinated action by the authority and the airline ensured that the threat was managed without causing panic or harm to the passengers. The authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the bomb threat.

