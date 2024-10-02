Bomb threat to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan raises concern, police on alert: Report

A bomb threat letter targeting multiple railway stations in Rajasthan has prompted heightened security measures. The letter was received by the Superintendent of Hanumangarh Junction, leading to an investigation by security agencies.

Livemint
Published2 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Another case of bomb threat has ben reported in Rajasthan.
Another case of bomb threat has ben reported in Rajasthan.(HT_PRINT)

A bomb threat letter warning to target multiple railway stations in Rajasthan has raised alarm in the state. The police have increased security at key public places, reported PTI on Wednesday.

The Superintendent of Hanumangarh Junction received the letter threatening to attack the railway stations on Tuesday, reported the news agency. The security agencies are on alert and an investigation has begun in the matter.

The letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master, and the local police were informed about the bomb threat on Tuesday evening, Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena told PTI.

"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.

 Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, which was also behind a bomb blast attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The terror attack killed nearly 50 CRPF officials and injured many. 

Meena told PTI that after the bomb threat letter, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, local police, and BSF conducted a search of the police station. After conducting search at the police station, a case has been registered with the GRP police station and the matter has been investigated.

First Published:2 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
