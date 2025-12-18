Bomb threat triggers panic at Bombay High Court, Bandra and Esplanade courts in Mumbai evacuated

A bomb threat at the Bombay High Court on Thursday triggered panic, prompting the evacuation of other courts in Mumbai, PTI reported. Bandra and Esplanade courts in South Mumbai were also vacated amid security concerns.

The Mumbai police deployed a bomb detection unit at the Bombay High Court premises, located in the Fort area of South Mumbai. The bomb threat email was received on the magistrate court's official email ID in the morning, a police official informed PTI.

However, during the investigation, no suspicious object was found. To trace the source of the threatening email, the Mumbai Police launched an investigation to identify the sender and determine the motive behind it.

According to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police, the bomb threat was issued over email to multiple courts and banks. Asserting that there was “no need to panic”, he assured that the police teams cleared and thoroughly inspected the threatened areas.

“After being informed, the police, a bomb detection squad and other security personnel rushed to the court premises and carried out a thorough search. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection,” PTI quoted the official of the Nirmal Nagar police station as saying.

Asserting that the entire Bombay High Court premises were vacated, he added, “The entire court premises were vacated by the police, and all the staffers were asked to leave the place immediately. Nobody was allowed to enter the court premises after that.”

Bomb scare halts operations at Nagpur District and Sessions Court In another similar incident, the Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday received an email claiming "bombs" inside the building. The police launched an intensive search operation for the two RDX-based explosive devices stated in the bomb threat email. However, nothing suspicious was found.