Bomb threats rock Delhi courts: Saket, Tis Hazari shut down, work suspended for 2 hours

Multiple courts in Delhi, including Saket, Dwarka and Patiala House, along with two CRPF-run schools, received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting large-scale security checks across the national capital, officials said.

Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the Saket Court Bar Association, said that court proceedings had been suspended for around two hours and would resume after lunch.

Police said an email warning of explosives planted on court premises was received early morning, following which security teams were alerted to inspect the premises of these district courts.

Nothing suspicious was found after the security checks, said the police.

Navneet Panwar, vice president of the New Delhi Bar Association in Patiala House courts, confirmed that a bomb threat had been received by email, following which a sanitisation exercise was conducted.

"The court proceedings are on. There was only a brief halt," Panwar said.

There was heavy security in Patiala House courts as Jasir Bilal Wani, NIA's second arrest in the Red Fort bomb blast probe, was to be produced here.

These hoax calls come in the wake of the recent Red Fort blast.

These threats to district courts came at around the same time after two CRPF-run schools in the national capital received bomb threats. According to reports, an unidentified man called the Police Control Room (PCR) claiming that explosives had been planted on the premises of CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka.

“After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution,” a senior police officer said.

He said the caller's phone switched off soon after the threat was issued, and attempts to trace him are ongoing.

“We thoroughly inspected the schools, and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was declared a hoax,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Police are analysing call records and technical details to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, the officer added.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Red Fort blast A car carrying an improvised explosive device exploded near the historical monument on November 10, claiming 15 lives and injuring several others.

Investigators have found the alleged links of the incident with the terror module security agencies busted in Faridabad, Haryana, before the blast.