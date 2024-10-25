Bomb Threats: Three Tirupati hotels get email threats, police probe finds hoax

Bomb threats: Three private hotels in the temple district of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh received email threats about bombs, according to an India Today report on October 25.

The threats were reported to the police, who arrived at the hotels with sniffer dogs and conducted searches and investigations, but found nothing. Authorities have confirmed the threats were a hoax, it added.

The hotels are in the Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham and Alipiri areas, it added. The police are investigating to find the source of the threats.

The report added that the emails' subject line stated: “Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels, Evacuated by 11PM! TN CM involved” and the email cited mounting “international pressure” due to the arrest of former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and that “such blats (sic) in schools are necessary to divert the attention away from M.K Stalin family's involvement in the case.”

Airlines' Bomb Threats Continue Separately, nearly 70 new bomb threats were reported by airlines in India on October 24, impacting major players such as Air India, Vistara, Akasa Air and IndiGo, as per a PTI reported citing sources.

The report said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo got the bomb threats while Akasa Air got the threats for about 14 flights. Notably, in past 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Also Read | Cyclone Dana: IMD issues flash flood warning in THESE 16 districts of Odisha

“Some Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on 24th October 2024. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority,” an Air India official said.

Akasa Air spokesperson said also reported that some of its flights operating today received security alerts. “The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.