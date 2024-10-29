Bomb threats to IndiGo, Air India and Vistara flights continue; over 400 hoax calls in two weeks

Hoax Bomb threat to Indian Airlines: An IndiGo flight arriving in Vizag from Chennai received false bomb threats on October 29. The flight landed safely in isolation bay, officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E917, departing from Chennai at 5.33 pm, was scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam at 5:10 pm, was forced to land safely in isolation bay after airline station manager informed that they had received a message from his regional security head regarding a bomb threat tweet from an ID AdamLanza202, in which the sender mentioned various Indigo Airlines flights including 6E917 MAA - VTZ.

Visakhapatnam Airport Director Raja Reddy said the flight was immediately flights shifted to isolation bay and security checks were being conducted per SOP.

Besides IndiGo flight, 32 Air India flights also received fresh bomb threats on Tuesday, India Today reported.

Earlier on Monday, seven Indian carriers to and from Kolkata received bomb threat messages through social media posts. The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax and flights were operated. Two IndiGo flights arriving in Pune — one from Hyderabad and another from Jodhpur — received false bomb threats. Both flights landed safely.

On Sunday, at least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats. In a notable incident a flight operated by Akasa Airlines arriving from Bengaluru received a bomb threat. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely amid urgent safety protocols. Upon touchdown, authorities quickly initiated a comprehensive inspection of the plane and its occupants.

In the last two weeks alone, security agencies have receiving over 400 hoax calls, prompting widespread concern regarding the potential implications for passenger safety and national security.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified person after three airlines received bomb threats on their X handle. They turned out to be a hoax after verification.

An X user identifying himself as "I want to slit your throat" sent the threats from the handle @Mandaimassacre.

''Hi, there are bombs onboard of the MENTIONED planes. Many lives will be lost today," read the tweet, containing flight numbers.