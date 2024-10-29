Bomb threats to IndiGo, Air India and Vistara flights continue; over 400 hoax calls in two weeks

Hoax Bomb threat to Indian Airlines: An IndiGo flight arriving in Vizag from Chennai received false bomb threats on October 29. The flight landed safely in isolation bay, officials confirmed.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Bomb threats to IndiGo, Air India and Vistara flights continue; over 400 hoax calls in two weeks
Bomb threats to IndiGo, Air India and Vistara flights continue; over 400 hoax calls in two weeks(HT_PRINT)

Hoax Bomb threat to Indian Airlines: An IndiGo flight arriving in Vizag from Chennai received false bomb threats on October 29. The flight landed safely in isolation bay, officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E917, departing from Chennai at 5.33 pm, was scheduled to land at Visakhapatnam at 5:10 pm, was forced to land safely in isolation bay after airline station manager informed that they had received a message from his regional security head regarding a bomb threat tweet from an ID AdamLanza202, in which the sender mentioned various Indigo Airlines flights including 6E917 MAA - VTZ.

Also Read | Airport bomb hoaxes: Culprit identified Nagpur police say he is ‘on the run’

Visakhapatnam Airport Director Raja Reddy said the flight was immediately flights shifted to isolation bay and security checks were being conducted per SOP.

Besides IndiGo flight, 32 Air India flights also received fresh bomb threats on Tuesday, India Today reported.

Earlier on Monday, seven Indian carriers to and from Kolkata received bomb threat messages through social media posts. The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax and flights were operated. Two IndiGo flights arriving in Pune — one from Hyderabad and another from Jodhpur — received false bomb threats. Both flights landed safely.

Also Read | Govt advisory to social media firms amid hoax bomb threats raises concerns

On Sunday, at least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats. In a notable incident a flight operated by Akasa Airlines arriving from Bengaluru received a bomb threat. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely amid urgent safety protocols. Upon touchdown, authorities quickly initiated a comprehensive inspection of the plane and its occupants.

In the last two weeks alone, security agencies have receiving over 400 hoax calls, prompting widespread concern regarding the potential implications for passenger safety and national security.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified person after three airlines received bomb threats on their X handle. They turned out to be a hoax after verification.

An X user identifying himself as "I want to slit your throat" sent the threats from the handle @Mandaimassacre.

Also Read | IndiGo, Akasa flights and Vistara plane in Nepal receive fresh bomb threats

''Hi, there are bombs onboard of the MENTIONED planes. Many lives will be lost today," read the tweet, containing flight numbers.

With this, the Mumbai police have registered 14 FIRs this month in connection with bomb threats to airlines.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBomb threats to IndiGo, Air India and Vistara flights continue; over 400 hoax calls in two weeks

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.