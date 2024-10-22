IndiGo, Akasa flights and Vistara plane in Nepal receive fresh bomb threat. All you need to know

A bomb threat was reported on a Vistara flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu, prompting a Nepal Army bomb disposal team to inspect the airport. Akasa Air also received security alerts for some flights, with emergency teams monitoring the situation and ensuring passenger safety.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Bomb Threats Target Vistara and Akasa Air Flights from New Delhi to Kathmandu
Bomb Threats Target Vistara and Akasa Air Flights from New Delhi to Kathmandu(REUTERS)

IndiGo, Akasa and Vistara flight received fresh bomb threats on Tuesday.

Confirming the threat to the Vistara flight, Chief District Officer Jay Narayan Acharya said, “Nepal Army bomb disposal team has been sent to the airport for complete inspection.”

Meanwhile, Akasa Air spokesperson noted, "Some of our flights operating on October 22, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort.”

 

Also Read | ‘I’m carrying a live bomb’: Mumbai-bound passenger detained at Kochi airport

Indigo also informed that they were working closely with the relevant authorities and standard operating procedures were being followed.

Indigo, in its press release, announced that they received a security-related alert on nearly 10 flights including domestic and international. The flights that received the bomb threat are 6E 164 (domestic), 6E 75 (international), 6E 118 (domestic), 6E 67 (international), 6E 18 (international), 6E 83 (international), 6E 77 (international), 6E 12 (international), 6E 65 (international), 6E 63 (international).

30 flights receives bomb threats

As many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats from Monday night till Tuesday afternoon

Also Read | Vistara bomb threat: Afghanistan denies permission to use airspace

Air India, also confirmed that they received threat call on Monday, saying, "We confirm that some Air India flights were subject to hoax security alerts received on social media on 21 October 2024.Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities and security agencies. All the flights have landed safely. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority." an Air India official said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndiGo, Akasa flights and Vistara plane in Nepal receive fresh bomb threat. All you need to know

