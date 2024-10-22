A bomb threat was reported on a Vistara flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu, prompting a Nepal Army bomb disposal team to inspect the airport. Akasa Air also received security alerts for some flights, with emergency teams monitoring the situation and ensuring passenger safety.

IndiGo, Akasa and Vistara flight received fresh bomb threats on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Confirming the threat to the Vistara flight, Chief District Officer Jay Narayan Acharya said, “Nepal Army bomb disposal team has been sent to the airport for complete inspection."

Meanwhile, Akasa Air spokesperson noted, "Some of our flights operating on October 22, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indigo also informed that they were working closely with the relevant authorities and standard operating procedures were being followed.

Indigo, in its press release, announced that they received a security-related alert on nearly 10 flights including domestic and international. The flights that received the bomb threat are 6E 164 (domestic), 6E 75 (international), 6E 118 (domestic), 6E 67 (international), 6E 18 (international), 6E 83 (international), 6E 77 (international), 6E 12 (international), 6E 65 (international), 6E 63 (international). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

30 flights receives bomb threats As many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats from Monday night till Tuesday afternoon