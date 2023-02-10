Bombay court orders ACB to delay filing charges against Eknath Khadse in 2016 land case until March
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Pune police not to file its chargesheet till March against former Maharashtra revenue minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse in connection with a 2016 Pune land deal case.
