Bombay Dyeing to move SAT against SEBI's order

Sebi, in its order, barred 10 entities, including Bombay Dyeing and its promoters -- Nusli N Wadia, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia-- from the securities markets for up to two years and levied a fine totalling ₹15.75 crore on them for involving in fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd on Saturday said it will move to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the Sebi's order that barred the company, its promoters for up to two years.
In a statement, a Bombay Dyeing spokesperson said that the company will be exercising its statutory right to appeal this order and believes it would get justice and stand vindicated.
The company said it is in receipt of Sebi's order making remarks about finalised accounts dating back to a decade ago. In essence, the regulator has sought to interpret accounting standards and the depiction of validly prepared, approved and properly presented unqualified accounts between F.Y. 2011-12 and F.Y. 2018-19.
"The accounts in question had been presented by the management, reviewed by the audit committee and opined on by the statutory auditors," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also added, The company is quite firm in its view that all transactions were entirely legitimate and in compliance with law. They did not, and could not have, by any reasonable interpretation or extrapolation violated Sebi rules.
Others banned and penalised by Sebi are -- Scal Services Ltd, a Wadia Group company, its then directors -- D S Gagrat, N H Datanwala Shailesh Karnik, R Chandrasekharan -- and Durgesh Mehta, who was Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Bombay Dyeing.
A fine of 15.75 crore was also levied on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements. Overall, the regulator levied a fine of ₹2.25 crore on Bombay Dyeing, ₹4 crore on Nusli Wadia, ₹5 crore on Jehangir Wadia, ₹2 crore on Ness Wadia, ₹50 lakh on Mehta, ₹1 core on Scal and ₹25 lakh each on the then directors of Scal.
In its order passed on Friday, Sebi noted that Wadias have played an active as well as a deliberate passive role, in the perpetration of the scheme of deliberate misrepresentation of financial statements of Bombay Dyeing.
