Bombay Dyeing to move SAT against SEBI's order

A fine of 15.75 crore was also levied on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements. Overall, the regulator levied a fine of ₹2.25 crore on Bombay Dyeing, ₹4 crore on Nusli Wadia, ₹5 crore on Jehangir Wadia, ₹2 crore on Ness Wadia, ₹50 lakh on Mehta, ₹1 core on Scal and ₹25 lakh each on the then directors of Scal.