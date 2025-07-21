Bombay HC acquits all 12 in 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case

The Bombay High Court has reportedly acquited all 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006. The Bombay High Court's judgement came nearly a decade after a special court awarded capital punishment and life sentences to the convicts.

A bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak observed that "the prosecution has utterly failed in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts".