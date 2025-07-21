Bombay HC acquits all 12 in 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case

The Bombay High Court has reportedly acquited all 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006. The Bombay High Court's judgement came nearly a decade after a special court awarded capital punishment and life sentences to the convicts.
A bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak observed that "the prosecution has utterly failed in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts".
According to Bar and Bench, the court found the statements of nearly all prosecution witnesses unreliable. The court reportedly said there was no reason for taxi drivers or people inside to remember the accused after almost 100 days of the blast.