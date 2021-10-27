Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Aryan Khan bail plea till Thursday

Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Aryan Khan bail plea till Thursday

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan
27 October 2021 06:04 PM IST

  • Today, lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications. For NCB, ASG Anil Singh will respond to the arguments tomorrow

Mumbai cruise drugs case: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on Aryan's Khan bail plea till tomorrow (Thursday). The hearing, which began yesterday, will resume on Thursday again. 

Former Attorney-General of India Mukul Rohtagi had concluded his arguments for bail for Aryan Khan on Tuesday. Today, he requested the Bombay High Court to go through the arrest memo again. He pointed out that at the time of Aryan Khan's arrest there were no charges of conspiracy. 

In an affidavit filed in Bombay HC, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed Khan's bail application, saying that if granted bail he can affect the probe, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. 

"There is an international drug racket going on and the agency needs time to unearth it. If given bail, Aryan can affect the investigation, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence," the NCB said.

Today, lawyers of accused three accused — Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant — concluded arguments on their bail applications. ASG Anil Singh will respond to the arguments on Thursday. 

Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said the arguments of accused number 1, 2 and 3 have concluded. "Hearing scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow for further arguments," he said. 

Arguing for Munmun before the HC, Deshmukh said, "I am a fashion model and do stage shows and ramp walks. I was invited by one person on the cruise for my professional obligations."

Accused Arbaz's lawyer Amit Desai told the HC, "As far as WhatsApp chat is concerned, it is very clear that there is not a single chat which supports the conspiracy theory in this case. We're struggling with the problem of media trial."

He also said that there was medical test to ascertain the consumption. "We were arrested for an offence, under Section 27 of NDPS Act, which didn't take place," Desai told the court. 

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested on October 3 following a raid by the NCB on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and alleged seizure of drugs. 

