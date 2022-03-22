Bombay HC allows Invesco's appeal against Zee injunction

Bombay HC allows Invesco's appeal against Zee injunction2 min read . 01:09 PM IST
- ‘The EGM requisition notice is neither incapable nor illegal to be set aside, consequently, we have set aside all single judge’s finding on all counts’
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Tuesday, while allowing an appeal by Invesco Developing Markets Fund against a single-judge order granting interim injunction to hold an EGM to remove Zee CEO Punit Goenka, said the global fund's request for holding the meeting is ‘not illegal’.
Invesco has been fighting a legal tussle with the media company for over six months now.
A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Milind Jadhav was hearing the matter. A detailed order, however, is awaited. Justice Kathawalla said, “The EGM requisition notice is neither incapable nor illegal to be set aside, consequently, we have set aside all single judge’s finding on all counts."
The operation of this order will come into effect after three weeks. In all likelihood, Zee may challenge the order before the apex court to seek relief.
In November, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund moved the Bombay high court against single-judge bench Justice G.S. Patel’s October 2021 order.
Justice Patel’s order restrained Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund from taking any action against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in a matter pertaining to a requisition for an extraordinary general meeting.
The order also barred the global funds from calling and holding the meeting on their own for the time being.
Essentially, the legal tussle between Zee and Invesco along with its affiliate OFI Global started when the latter requisitioned the company to hold an EGM to remove Punit Goenka as the managing director, along with reconstitution of the media company’s board.
Invesco and OFI Global China together moved the NCLT against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, requesting the tribunal to order an extraordinary general meeting of the company.
Prior to that, on 11 September, the two global funds sent a EGM requisition letter, in which they reiterated the demand for an extraordinary general meeting to remove Goenka, as the MD, CEO and appoint six other additional directors on the board.
On 2 October, Zee then moved the high court in its plea to declare the requisition of Invesco as “illegal" and “invalid".
Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, the largest shareholders in Zee hold nearly 18% stake in the company.
Both Zee and Invesco have been accusing each other of significant governance lapses.
The development may probably prolong Zee’s merger deal with Sony which may be a hurdle for the two media giants in case Invesco calls for an EGM. The dispute can prolong further in case the matter is heard by the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal will hear Invesco’s petition on 31 March.
