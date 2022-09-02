Bombay HC allows Thane trust to set up Ganpati pandal with modified decorations

Police had registered had issued a notice to the trust under section 149 of the CrPC with directions to be followed or appropriate action would be taken against them.
The Bombay High Court on 2 September allowed a Thane-based trust to install their Ganesh Chaturthi pandal on the modified decorations based on the theme of split in the Shiv Sena.
A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Madhav Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by the trustee of Vijay Tarun Mandal, seeking quashing of the notice issued to them under section 149 of the CrPC.
The bench allowed the petitioner to display the modified decorations subject to permission from the civic authority – the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Earlier, the petitioner had informed the court that it had modified the objectionable portions of the decorations.
The trust said they install a pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi every year based on a theme. This year, the theme was the change in the political scenario in Maharashtra as a result of the split in Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction forming government with the BJP. Along with the decorations, audio and video clips narrating details were installed.
On 25 August, the Ganesh Chaturthi pandal was served a notice under section 149 of CrPC with directions to be followed, failing which appropriate action would be initiated.
On 26 August, the deputy commissioner of the Kalyan police inspected the decorations and modifications to the audio clips. The trust said they were asked to remove cut-outs of various ministers including one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In the petition, the trust said they complied with the directions but still on midnight of 31 August, the Kalyan police officer confiscated the cutouts of the theme and orally directed the petitioner to not display the same.
An FIR was also registered against the trust under sections 153 (giving provocation to cause riot) and 505(2) (statements promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code.
In the petition, the trust said “A perusal of the FIR shows that the same is politically motivated and no offence as stated in the FIR is even remotely made out,". They also invoked their fundamental right to free speech to display their political views.
While the trust plans to challenge the FIR through appropriate steps, in the current petition they had requested the court display the modified decorations with the audio clips for the tenure of the 10-day festival.
