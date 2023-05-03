Kathawalla to arbitrate Max case against Care2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The matter will be heard by the arbitrator under Section 17 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act that will allow the arbitral tribunal to pass interim orders in the matter.
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court has appointed retired Justice S.J. Kathawalla as sole arbitrator in the dispute between Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Quality Care India Pvt. Ltd, which runs Care Hospitals.
