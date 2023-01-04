Bombay HC asks CBI to file reply by 6 January to Kochhars’ plea challenging their arrest3 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:42 AM IST
The Kochhar couple has moved to High Court seeking to quash their remand order, calling their arrest ‘illegal’.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) time till 6 January to file its reply to the plea of former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar, challenging their arrest in an alleged loan fraud case.