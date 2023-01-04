A special CBI court had sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody till January 10 in connection with a loan fraud case. The three were produced before special judge S H Gwalani at the end of their earlier remand on Thursday. The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, did not seek their custody further. The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.