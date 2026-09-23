Bombay HC bans firecrackers across Maharashtra during festivals: ‘Are we going to get additional blessings from God?’

The Bombay High Court has ordered a complete ban on the bursting of firecrackers during festive processions across Maharashtra, according to a Bar and Bench report. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale also said that the use of loudspeakers, DJs and laser beams during religious processions was "completely unwarranted".
"Are we going to get additional blessings from God by using all these loudspeakers and firecrackers? As a responsible society, we should put an end to all this. Take the Wari procession (pilgrimage on foot to Pandharpur), for example. It is carried out so peacefully with absolutely no loudspeakers or noise," the HC said.
The court had on Monday taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance of the issue of severe noise and air pollution caused during processions.
The court stated that bursting crackers is not only dangerous but also causes toxic pollution, adding that celebrations are not meant to affect people's health.
"Why should firecrackers even be permitted on public roads in a city like Mumbai? This is when air pollution starts in Mumbai, and a haze sets in. This needs to be stopped. Day or night, on public roads, firecrackers cannot be burst," the court said.
The court also issued a range of preventive measures, according to the Bar and Bench report.
The bench clarified that it was not against any festival or celebration per se, but it cannot be at the cost of violation of rules and nuisance caused to citizens.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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