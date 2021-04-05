Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain his PAram Bir Singh's seeking a CBI probe into the alleged corruption claims levelled by him against Deshmukh
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to starts a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Singh had earlier last month moved the HC seeking an "immediate and unbiased" probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.