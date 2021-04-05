OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bombay HC directs CBI to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to starts a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh had earlier last month moved the HC seeking an "immediate and unbiased" probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

The Ex-top cop said in his plea that Deshmukh held meetings at his residence with several Mumbai police officials, including Waze, in February this year.

In these meetings, Deshmukh instructed the officers to collect 100 crore per month from various establishments, the plea reads

It added that Deshmukh regularly interfered with police functioning and often misused his office. Deshmukh's conduct warranted a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the plea read.

