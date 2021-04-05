Bombay HC directs CBI to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain his PAram Bir Singh's seeking a CBI probe into the alleged corruption claims levelled by him against Deshmukh

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to starts a preliminary investigation into the corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Ex-top cop said in his plea that Deshmukh held meetings at his residence with several Mumbai police officials, including Waze, in February this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In these meetings, Deshmukh instructed the officers to collect ₹100 crore per month from various establishments, the plea reads

It added that Deshmukh regularly interfered with police functioning and often misused his office. Deshmukh's conduct warranted a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the plea read.

