Putting an end to the eight-decade-old property dispute, the Bombay high court on Saturday directed the Maharashtra government to hand over two flats in South Mumbai, to their 93-year-old owner. The flats were requisitioned under the then Defence of India Act by the British government and even after their de-requisition in 1946, the flats were not transferred to their original owners.

Located in the southern part of Mumbai, the flats occupying an area of 500 and 600 square feet are situated on the first floor of Ruby Mansion. According to records, on March 28, 1942, the building was requisitioned by the then-British rulers, under the then Defence of India Act. Even though de-requisition orders were issued in July 1946, Alice D'souza, the owner of the flats, was never given possession of them, the court observed.

Presently, the properties are occupied by the legal heirs of D S Laud, who was inducted into the premises in the 1940s under the requisition order. DS Laud served as the government officer in the civil services department at the time.

In his petition, D'souza sought directions from the court to Maharashtra government and the collector of Mumbai to implement the 1946 de-requisition order and hand over the possession of the flats.

In the order, the high court bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye noted that the de-requisition was not implemented as the physical possession of the premises was never handed over to the owner (D'souza).

“We have no hesitation to hold that in the present case, the premises have continued to be under requisition," the Bombay high court said.

The court directed the Maharashtra state government to “hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the subject matter premises to the petitioner owner (D’souza) after taking its possession from the present occupants within eight weeks".

