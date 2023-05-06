Bombay HC directs Maharashtra govt to hand over two Mumbai flats to 93-year-old after 8 decades2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 02:47 PM IST
In his petition to Bombay HC, D'souza sought direction from the Maharashtra government and the collector of Mumbai to implement the 1946 de-requisition order and hand over the possession of the flats
Putting an end to the eight-decade-old property dispute, the Bombay high court on Saturday directed the Maharashtra government to hand over two flats in South Mumbai, to their 93-year-old owner. The flats were requisitioned under the then Defence of India Act by the British government and even after their de-requisition in 1946, the flats were not transferred to their original owners.
