Located in the southern part of Mumbai, the flats occupying an area of 500 and 600 square feet are situated on the first floor of Ruby Mansion. According to records, on March 28, 1942, the building was requisitioned by the then-British rulers, under the then Defence of India Act. Even though de-requisition orders were issued in July 1946, Alice D'souza, the owner of the flats, was never given possession of them, the court observed.