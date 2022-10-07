Bombay HC directs NCLT to hear Yes Bank plea against Dish TV on 3 Nov

As the company's largest shareholder with a 24.78% interest, Yes Bank had asked Dish TV to call an extraordinary general meeting, alleging corporate governance issues
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to hear on 3 November the application filed by Yes Bank against Dish TV India in a case pertaining to holding an extraordinary general meeting by the latter.
A bench led by Justice SV Gangapurwala said, "We direct NCLT to hear the matter on 3 November."
This comes after the private lender sought the court’s intervention to pass directions to the NCLT for appropriate orders in an expeditious and time-bound manner
As the company's largest shareholder with a 24.78% interest, Yes Bank had asked Dish TV to call an EGM, alleging corporate governance issues.
Earlier on 3 September, the private lender had sent a requisition notice to the company’s board to convene a special meeting of the shareholders to reconstitute the board and sought the removal of Jawahar Goel as the managing director and chief executive officer from the company and induction of seven new directors on the board.
Last month, in an exchange filing, it was informed that Goel stepped down from his position of chairmanship after a majority of shareholders voted against him.
Dish TV did not, however, entertain several requests by the bank, therefore the private lender moved the tribunal in that regard in November last year.
It has been one year that the bank has been unable to exercise its statutory right to convene the EGM.
Last year in November, NCLT agreed to hear the matter but did not pass any final verdict in the matter. Aggrieved by the NCLT’s position Yes then knocked the doors of the high court.
Meanwhile, Dish in its reply before the high court accused Yes Bank of indulging in forum shopping.
Forum shopping refers to the practice of choosing the court or jurisdiction that has the most favorable rules or laws for the position being advocated. A party can forum shop when more than one court has jurisdiction over the dispute, choosing the court that gives it an advantage over the opposing party.
Dish TV alleged that by filing the present writ petition Yes Bank is pointing out the ineffectiveness and lack of trust in the NCLT. “It is quite clear that petitioner is indulging in forum shopping and if the Bombay High court allows the petitioner to indulge in this practise, it would set a dangerous precedent for all other matters pending before courts across the country," the dish-to-home satellite provider said.
