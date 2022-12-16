Former Delhi University professor MT Hany Babu on 16 December 16 was granted temporary bail of four days by Bombay High Court to undergo cataract surgery and a medical check-up at a city-based hospital.
He is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case and has been lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai since almost the last two years.
Babu had moved the high court earlier this month seeking temporary bail on health grounds. In his petition, the activist had said that he needed bail for three months for undergoing a cataract surgery and getting treatment for upper abdominal pain and osteoarthritis at the private Breach Candy Hospital.
After hearing the arguments of both sides, adivision bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik allowed Babu to undergo treatment at the hospital in Mumbai for four days. The court directed that Babu be taken to a hospital for the surgery and health check-up on December 20 and be brought back to the prison on December 24, his lawyer Yug Chaudhry said.
The Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, that police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial. As per Pune Police, the conclave had been backed by Maoists.
