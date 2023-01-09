Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, husband in Videocon loan case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the alleged Videocon loan fraud case.
The high court's order is interim in nature. A detailed order is awaited in the matter.
The Kochhars filed a petition with the Bombay High Court on 27 December alleging illegal detentions by the CBI in a case involving alleged irregularities in Videocon Group loans.
An urgent hearing of the plea and interim release had been requested by the Kochhars, but the bench denied their request.
The high court had reserved its orders in the matter on Friday.
On 3 January, the Central Bureau of Investigation appealed to the high court to grant it time till 6 January to respond to Chanda Kochhar's plea in an alleged loan fraud case filed by her and her husband.
According to the petition, the Kochhars said they were arrested without prior sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and sought directions from the high court to set their remand orders aside.
A vacation bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar and SG Chapalgaonkar, however, said there was no urgency in hearing the matter and posted it for hearing on Monday.
The investigation agency on 23 December arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak in Videocon loan sanctioning case. Immediately, after the Kochhars were arrested, the CBI then arrested Venugopal Dhoot in relation to the case. The three of them have been sent to judicial custody till 10 January, by the Special CBI court in Mumbai.
In its FIR filed in 2019 under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI had accused Deepak Kochhar-managed Nupower Renewables (NRL), Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL), and Videocon Industries Limited of being the Kochhar and Dhoot.
Earlier, the investigating agency had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited as alleged accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
An FIR filed by the CBI alleges that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities totaling ₹3,250 crore to Videocon Group companies promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and the bank's credit policy.
Last week, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected a plea filed by former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar seeking home food, chair and mattress in Byculla women's jail where she is lodged.
