Dilip Lunawat, the petitioner, claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat was compelled to take Covid -19 vaccine as she came under the ‘healthcare worker’ category
After vaccination, a few days later, the daughter suffered severe headaches and vomiting. She was taken to the hospital and doctors founder bleeding in her brain
The Bombay High Court has sought a response from Serum Institute of India, Microsoft founder Bill gates, the Government of India, and others on a petition filed by a father who blamed the side effects Covid-19 vaccine -Covishield killing his daughter. The man has demanded compensation of ₹1,000 crore from the vaccine manufacturer.
Dilip Lunawat, the petitioner, claimed that his daughter Snehal Lunawat was compelled to take Covid -19 vaccine at her college in Nashik on January 28 as she came under the ‘healthcare worker’ category.
Snehal was a doctor and a senior lecturer at SMBT dental college and hospital at Dhamangaon in Maharashtra.
The father said, his daughter was administered with Covishield vaccine, which is developed by the Serum Institute of India. Dilip Lunawat said his daughter took the first dose on January 28, 2021.
Days later, she suffered severe headaches and vomiting. She was taken to the hospital and doctors founder bleeding in her brain, the father said in the court's petition.
And on March 1, Snehal passed away. The petitioner claimed that Covishield's side effects led to his daughter's death.
"Dr Snehal Lunawat administered her first dose of vaccine on January 28, 2021, after getting convinced by the alleged false narrative. Later on March 1, 2021, Sneha lost the battle of life due to the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine as claimed by father Dilip Lunawat," the petition mentioned.
The petitioner has sought a response from Gates, whose foundation – the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – had partnered with the Serum Institute to accelerate the process of manufacturing and delivering 100 million doses of the vaccine. He also sought a response from the Union government, Maharashtra government, and the Drug Controller General of India.
The petition relied on a report submitted by the Centre's adverse events following immunization (AEFI) committee on October 2.
The petition also mentioned, "In the interview given to news channel on 4th January 2021, by respondent Dr VG Somani who is Drug Controller General of India, it is categorically mentioned that the vaccines are 110% safe."
The petition further quoted the published portion of the news where DCGI claimed the safety of the vaccine. It read, "We will never approve anything if there is a slightest safety concern. The vaccines are 110% safe".
The petition went on to blame the authorities for creating alleged false narratives and misrepresentation about the Coronavirus vaccine.
"On the basis of such false narratives and misrepresentation by the senior authorities like Dr VG Somani and others, and its implementation by the state authorities without any proper verification, the health workers like the petitioner's daughter was compelled to get the vaccine," the petition read.
