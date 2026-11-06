Bombay HC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Amitabh Bachchan’s residence receive bomb threat email

A bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court also threatened the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, triggering a security alert in Mumbai, NDTV reported.

Police and security agencies are investigating the email to identify the sender.

Amitabh Bachchan had received a similar threat email earlier on October 23. The message, which was also sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack at a school on October 31 and threatened to target the actor’s Juhu residence between October 31 and November 27.

Second threat for Amitabh Bachchan The email also threatened an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

Following the threat, the 84-year-old actor changed his customary Sunday interaction with fans outside his residence. Bachchan greeted the gathering from behind a transparent bulletproof enclosure installed on an elevated platform.