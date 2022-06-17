Bombay HC nixes Dish TV promoter’s plea against Yes Bank

A bench led by Justice A.K. Menon denied the request for an ad-interim injunction to prevent Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd and Yes Bank from taking part in or exercising any rights, including voting rights, in the EGM
MUMBAI :Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a petition by World Crest Advisors LLP, a Dish TV promoter group firm, asking the court to prevent Yes Bank from voting at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 24 June with regard to 440 million shares of the company.
A bench led by Justice A.K. Menon denied the request for an ad-interim injunction to prevent Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd and Yes Bank from taking part in or exercising any rights, including voting rights, in the EGM.
In its petition, World Crest sought permission to exercise voting rights in respect of the suit shares, or pledged shares under dispute, at the EGM. It also sought to restrain Catalyst Trusteeship and Yes Bank and their agents or nominees from interfering or seeking participation in the management of the affairs of the company. World Crest also sought declaration that it is the owner of 440 million equity shares of Dish TV that are currently held by Yes Bank in its demat account.
“Catalyst Trusteeship is in violation of the Security Trustee Agreement and World Crest is fully entitled to redeem the shares pledged," World Crest Advisors said.
The court said that there was “serious dispute" as to whether Yes Bank is a nominee or transferee of the shares.
“There is no nomination but there is an illegal transfer as the twin pledge deeds provide for Catalyst to act as proxy for the applicant. There is no documentation establishing such nomination," submitted senior counsel N.H. Seervai appearing on behalf of World Crest.
Yes bank was not a pledgee, it said. “It is not even a party to the pledge deeds," the counsel contended.
On Friday, Yes Bank said it is entitled to exercise voting rights and that they have been exercising voting rights in the past.
“The defendant bank (Yes Bank) has no right whatsoever to vote. The bank is an illegal transferee of the shares and Catalyst has illegally parted with the security," Seervai informed the court.
He also informed the court that the suit shares were pledged as Security with Catalyst purportedly on the basis of assurances and representations made by Yes Bank, Pan (India) Infraprojects Private Limited and RPW Project Private Limited, along with some other companies, that the shares would at all times continue to be the absolute property of the World Crest unless the same are sold on account of a default.
Counsel representing Yes Bank said that, a sum of Rs.5,270 crores is payable and overdue from the borrowers and that World Crest is part of group controlling these borrowers. Dhond sought to oppose the application on the ground that this is one more attempt to stall the bank’s participation at the ensuing meeting having failed to obtain an order on 23rd December.
Currently, Yes Bank holds ₹47.19 crore shares of Dish TV, representing a 24.78% stake.
Essentially, Yes bank demanded an extraordinary general meeting (EGM)of shareholders to oust the service provider’s Promoter and Managing Director Jawahar Goel, along with four other directors and re-oraganisation of the board citing corporate governance lapses.
Moreover, the application was made by in response to a notice Dish TV issued on 25 May, asking for reappointment its managing director , Jawahar Goel, for the tenure of 1 April, 2022 to 31 March, 2025.
“In Pledge Agreement, in most cases, the Banks reserve the voting right in their favour. In Dish TV matter, lenders can exercise the voting rights. Moreover when pledge is invoked, the Bank becomes the beneficial owner. So the original owner of the shares cannot exercise any rights vis-a-vis those pledged shares," said a person with direct knowledge of the matter on condition of anonymity
Referring to SC order passed in May on pledged shares Vishwanathan I said “This judgement has settled issues relating to enforcement of pledge of dematerialised shares, which is likely to discourage legal proceedings by pledgors against invocation of the pledges. The judgement is also likely to provide fresh impetus to share-backed financing transactions as the Supreme Court has clarified that courts should normally not grant interim injunctions against enforcement of pledge by creditors".
The legal tussle between Yes bank and Dish TV started in January when the latter moved the Bombay High Court seeking to prevent Yes Bank from voting at the EGM.
On 23 December, the high court denied relief to World Crest Advisors, which had questioned the share ownership of Yes Bank, which owns 24.78% in Dish TV. The satellite provider had also requested the court to disallow Yes from voting at the company’s AGM held last year.
World Crest Advisors had pledged the shares with Yes Bank in lieu of the bank giving money to Subhash Chandra-controlled entities in 2016. The Essel Group founder is the elder brother of Jawahar Goel, chairman and managing director of Dish TV.
Yes Bank used the stake pledged with it last year to become the company’s largest shareholder after Chandra’s privately owned businesses failed to repay the interest on the money they had borrowed from the bank.
Yes Bank used the stake pledged with it last year to become the company’s largest shareholder after Chandra’s privately owned businesses failed to repay the interest on the money they had borrowed from the bank.