Bombay HC on SSR case: Some reporting by Republic TV, Times Now contemptuous

In August, the Press Council of India had advised media outlets to adhere to the norms of journalistic conduct in covering cases under probe. Alluding to the reportage on Rajput, who died of suicide in June, PCI had said it had “noted with distress that coverage of the alleged suicide of a film actor by many outlets is in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct and, therefore, advises the media to adhere to the norms framed by the Press Council of India." The Press Council Of India is a statutory body in India that governs the conduct of the print media.