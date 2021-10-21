Bombay HC orders fresh NEET for two aspirants after invigilators mix up

Over 95% of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET at over 3,800 centres across the country in September

The Bombay high court on Wednesday ordered the National Testing Agency (NTA) to re-conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for two medical college aspirants after the invigilators mixed up their question paper and answer sheet during the recently held exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order was passed by the high court on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat.

The petitioners told the court that NEET candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet (sheet) bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number.

But due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners, received question papers and answer booklets bearing different codes and serial numbers.

The students – Vaishnavi Bhopale and Abhishek Kapse – complained to the high court that the invigilators refused to correct the mistake though they immediately pointed out the mix-up.

They said the invigilators threatened to report them for "causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice."

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who appeared for the NTA, said it was "not possible" for the exam authority to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam.

The bench directed the NTA to hold a "fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22," and to declare their results within two weeks.

Over 95% registered candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam NEET at over 3,800 centres across the country in September.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year.

Last year, over 85% of registered candidates had appeared for the exam amid the Covid pandemic.

The 13 languages in which the test was conducted this year are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. Among the languages, Punjabi and Malyalam were the new additions.

In a first, the exam was also held at a centre each in Dubai and Kuwait.

