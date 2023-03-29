Bombay HC orders probe over Mamata Banerjee 'disrespecting' national anthem2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:17 PM IST
The court dismissed Mamata Banerjee's application to quash the complaint against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem during her visit to Mumbai last year
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked police to investigate the complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged disrespect of the national anthem. The court dismissed Mamata Banerjee's application to quash the complaint against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem during her visit to Mumbai.
