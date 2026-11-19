The Bombay high court on Thursday directed Bank of Baroda to maintain status quo on documents sought by Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty in his $15 billion lawsuit against the lender.

The direction came after Shetty alleged that bank officials were involved in the fraud at his company, NMC Healthcare, and sought access to those records.

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Counsel for Shetty sought immediate inspection of records in Bank of Baroda’s possession, including loan guarantees, arguing that they could help establish the lender’s role in the alleged transactions. The bank, meanwhile, assured the court that the records would be preserved without alteration until the next hearing on 17 December.

Senior counsel Birendra Saraf, appearing for the bank, said there was no reason to believe that records would be destroyed, pointing out that proceedings relating to NMC were also taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Shetty's counsel argued that the “massive” amount of funds being transferred from NMC Healthcare was impossible without the involvement of officials of Bank of Baroda’s Abu Dhabi branch. He also said that the bank’s system raised around 150 alerts over suspicious transactions, but all of them were closed without investigations.

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“There were 150 alerts that their computer generated, depending on the nature of the transaction with regard to the syphoning of money laundering transactions. Each of them was closed without investigation,” he informed the court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Arif S. Doctor, after hearing both sides, declined immediate disclosure of the documents and ordered that status quo be maintained over the documents listed in Shetty’s application.

Shetty's allegations On 29 October, Shetty also filed two interim applications in the Bombay high court, requesting a court-monitored forensic preservation of electronic records, and disclosure of relevant bank records, including electronic communications, transaction data, emails and records from banking and payment systems.

He has also asked the court to appoint a commissioner to inspect and preserve these records.

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In his second application, Shetty has sought an order directing the bank to furnish the security amount he has claimed, or any such amount as fixed by the court. He stated that he wanted the bank to set aside the claimed amount in a reserve that would not be available for distribution.

He argued that the bank could later rely on the absence of a provision to resist payment of any amount awarded by the court.

Shetty, the founder of NMC Healthcare and UAE Exchange, has accused Bank of Baroda and its officials of helping former NMC executives move money out of the healthcare group. His suit also names former NMC executives, including Prasanth Manghat and Promoth Manghat, among 26 defendants.

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Shetty has sought $15 billion in damages, including compensation for financial losses and reputational damage, along with 18% annual interest.

NMC Healthcare, once one of the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE, was listed on the London Stock Exchange before entering insolvency proceedings in 2020.

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About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.