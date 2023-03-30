Bombay HC quashes 2019 complaint against Salman Khan, his bodyguard2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Bombay High Court also quashed the process (summons) issued to Salman Khan and Shaikh by a lower court last year. In March 2022, a magistrate's court had issued the process to Khan along with Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.
Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2019 complaint lodged against actor Salman Khan by a journalist alleging misbehavior. A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said the applications filed by Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh are allowed.
