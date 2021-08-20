New Delhi: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has quashed the annulment of the bidding process of the Nagpur airport issued by Mihan India Ltd in March 2020, which prevented the GMR Group from taking over operations and upgrading projects at the airport.

The bench of justices Sunil Shukre and Anil S Kilor directed Mihan India Limited to take all necessary steps, including the signing of concession agreement, within the next six weeks.

"In the result, we find that the impugned communication is not sustainable in the eye of law and it deserves to be quashed and set aside. We further find that a direction to the respondents is necessary to take further steps in the matter. The petition is, therefore, allowed," the judgement said.

A copy of the court order has been reviewed by Mint.

Mihan India Limited is a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and the Airports Authority of India.

Meanwhile, the GMR Group on Friday said that it hopes to develop Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in phases to eventually reach a capacity of 30 million passengers annually.

"The first phase of development will see GMR initiate a complete transformation of the Nagpur Airport over a four-year period, including the construction of a new Greenfield integrated terminal with initial capacity of handling four million passengers per annum, associated aeronautical infrastructure including aprons and taxiways, new car park and approach road and a new cargo terminal," GMR Group said in a statement.

"At the same time, the existing passenger terminal will also be refurbished to enhance its capacity, improve passenger facilities, introduce modern technology and upgrade the overall ambiance to cater to the traffic and operational requirements in the interim period," it added.

GMR Group currently operates airports at New Delhi, Hyderabad, and the Philippines's Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.