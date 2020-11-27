Bombay HC quashes Kangana's office demolition order, valuer to ascertain damages

Bombay HC quashes Kangana's office demolition order, valuer to ascertain damages1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
The court also said it does not approve of authorities using 'muscle power' against any citizen
The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut's office and bungalow in Mumbai smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition order.
The court also said it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen.
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised.
The bench was hearing Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9.
The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the bench said.
Ranaut had sought ₹two crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC's action illegal.
