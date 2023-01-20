Bombay HC rejects write-off of Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds. Which MFs will benefit?1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST
About 32 individual schemes of mutual funds were exposed to Yes Bank debt and total exposure stands at ₹2,848 crore
The Bombay High Court has set aside Yes Bank and Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to write-off ₹8,500 crore worth of additional tier 1 (AT-1) bonds of Yes Bank, according to people in the know. This order was passed in a batch of petitions filed by bond holders including financial institutions as well as retail individual investors.
