OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bombay HC's division bench to take up hearing virtually from April 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In view of the rising COVID cases in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court's division bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale will take up hearing matters via video conference starting from April 5.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

When it comes to Mumbai, the city reported 9,090 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

The active number of COVID cases in the city stands at 62,187. Mumbai recorded 27 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,751.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout