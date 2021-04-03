Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bombay HC's division bench to take up hearing virtually from April 5

Bombay HC's division bench to take up hearing virtually from April 5

Premium
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
1 min read . 10:57 PM IST ANI

  • Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours
  • With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In view of the rising COVID cases in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court's division bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale will take up hearing matters via video conference starting from April 5.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In view of the rising COVID cases in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court's division bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale will take up hearing matters via video conference starting from April 5.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

When it comes to Mumbai, the city reported 9,090 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

The active number of COVID cases in the city stands at 62,187. Mumbai recorded 27 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,751.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.