Bombay HC sets 5 December for hearing bullet train project case

Since 2019, the government and the company have been locked in a legal tussle over who would hold the land needed to build the bullet train on the company's property in the suburb of Vikhroli. 21 km of the 508.17 kilometres of train track that will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be subterranean. The area at Vikhroli is where one of the entrances to the underground tube is located (owned by Godrej).

