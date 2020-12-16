Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bombay HC stays metro car shed project, asks MMRDA to maintain status quo
Bombay high court building was built in Victorian Gothic architecture style. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bombay HC stays metro car shed project, asks MMRDA to maintain status quo

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST ANI

  • Maharashtra government is ready to take back its October 15, 2020 order of land allotment to MMRDA for metro car shed at Kanjurmarg
  • In November, the Central government had asked the Maharashtra government to stop the MMRDA from developing a metro car shed

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and has asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and has asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

Maharashtra government is ready to take back its October 15, 2020 order of land allotment to MMRDA for metro car shed at Kanjurmarg.

Maharashtra government is ready to take back its October 15, 2020 order of land allotment to MMRDA for metro car shed at Kanjurmarg.

In November, the Central government had asked the Maharashtra government to stop the MMRDA from developing a metro car shed.

The Maharashtra government had earlier halted the work of the Aarey metro car shed, over which protests were held by hundreds of people in October last year and announced that the project will be relocated to Kanjurmarg.

According to sources, the 102-acre land at Kanjurmarg comes under the salt commissioner, who reports to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

Aarey metro car shed project, stayed by the Maharashtra government, was opposed by environmentalists and others last year in a bid to protect the stretch of forest area considered as the lungs of the city.

