The Bombay High Court on Saturday stayed some provisions of newly introduced IT rules, news agency ANI reported. The HC in its order stayed the Rules 9(1) and 9(3) of IT Rules-for observance of 'Code of Ethics' for digital media. It, however, refused to stay Rule 14 and 16 of the IT Rules.

On Friday, the HC asked the central government what was the need to introduce the recently notified Information Technology Rules, 2021 without superseding the existing IT Rules that came into effect in 2009.

The court asked this during a hearing on two petitions seeking an interim stay on the implementation of the new Rules. The pleas raised objections to several provisions in the new rules and said these were likely to affect citizen's right to free speech as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The petitioners — digital legal news portal Leaflet and journalist Nikhil Wagle — also claimed the new rules went beyond the scope of the parent IT Act as well as the reasonable restrictions imposed on speech and expression by Article 19 (2) of the Constitution.

On Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said orally that it was inclined to grant limited relief to both petitioners over serial number nine of the new Rules that related to adherence to a code of ethics, according to PTI.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh on Friday told the court that the petitioners' fear of adverse action on breach of the new Rules were premature. He said a specially designated committee that will be empowered to take action against those in breach of the new Rules, particularly regulation numbers 14 and 16, that the petitioners were objecting to besides number nine, was yet to be designated.

Serial numbers 14 and 16 of the new Rules pertain to powers of an inter-departmental committee and to blocking of information in case of emergency respectively.

The HC, however, said the above argument could not be accepted. "There is a catch here. You may say there is no urgency, or no committee. But the sword is hanging on their heads," the HC said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.