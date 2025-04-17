Bombay HC summons Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in petition challenging his 2024 assembly poll victory

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a poll petition challenging his 2024 win from the Nagpur South West assembly seat.

The petition, filed in January by Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, alleged procedural lapses and corrupt practices. The plea had sought that the High Court declare CM Fadnavis' win “null and void”. Gudadhe lost to Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes.

Several mandatory provisions were not followed during the polls held in November last year, Gudadhe's lawyers Dahat and AB Moon claimed.

Summons issued Justice Pravin Patil took up the plea for hearing in his chamber on Thursday and issued notice to the respondent (Fadnavis). "Justice Pravin Patil issued summons (notice) to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returnable on May 8," Gudadhe's lawyer Pavan Dahat told PTI.

On the next date, the chief minister's legal representative will have to appear in court and respond to the petition. The summons must be responded to by May 8.

The Mahayuti swept the assembly polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, following which Fadnavis became CM.

Meanwhile, the High Court also issued summons (notices) to BJP MLA Mohan Mate from Nagpur West and Kirtikumar Bhangdia from Chimur seat in Chandrapur district in similar election petitions.

CM Fadnavis approves clearances for Gargai dam Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday gave his nod for the grant of wildlife and environmental clearances for the Gargai dam project in neighbouring Palghar district that will supply water to Mumbai.

The decision was taken at the 24th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board, chaired by Fadnavis and attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials, said a release.

The Gargai project is important for Mumbai's water requirements in view of growing population, the CM noted. At present, seven lakes/reservoirs provide water to the country's financial capital. He directed the Forest Department to issue necessary wildlife and environmental permissions, ensuring timely completion of the project, the official release added. Advertisement

The Forest Department should submit a flawless proposal to the National Wildlife Board and obtain necessary wildlife and environmental clearances quickly, he said.