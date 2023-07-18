The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday allowed a petition by Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corp. challenging the Maharashtra government’s resolution to award the Dharavi redevelopment project to an Adani group firm, a lawyer familiar with the matter said. Adani Properties had placed a bid of Rs5,069 crore to redevelop Asia’s largest slum.

A division bench led by Justices Nitin Jamdar and Arif Doctor also allowed Seclink to amend and submit an earlier petition within a week, before posting the matter for hearing on 7 August. According to Suraj Iyer, the counsel for Seclink, the court said considering the changes in the circumstances, the Adani group will have to be made a party, and ordered Adani Properties to file a reply.

In November, Adani Properties won the bid to redevelop the slum, as the project’s lead partner, and was to start work, according to the resolution plan.

Aggrieved by the resolution, Seclink approached the Bombay HC for the second time on Tuesday. In its earlier petition, Seclink had said that despite outbidding the Adani group in January 2019, the state government ignored its tender.

Seclink claimed its earlier bid amount was Rs7,200 crore, far higher than Adani’s. After emerging as the highest bidder, Seclink said in its petition, the state government terminated the process through a letter on 11 November 2020, and ensured Adani Properties won the bid, thus failing to follow the principles of natural justice.

The state disputed this claim, claiming that the terms of the new offer were established in September 2022 following comprehensive consultations with experts and based on justifiable and reasonable grounds.