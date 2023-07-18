Bombay HC to hear plea challenging Adani firm’s Dharavi win1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Seclink claims its earlier bid amount was Rs7,200 crore, far higher than Adani’s winning bid of Rs5,069 crore
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday allowed a petition by Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corp. challenging the Maharashtra government’s resolution to award the Dharavi redevelopment project to an Adani group firm, a lawyer familiar with the matter said. Adani Properties had placed a bid of Rs5,069 crore to redevelop Asia’s largest slum.
