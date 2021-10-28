Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan's drug case matter will be again heard at the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The hearing will resume at around 2:30 pm. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers conducted a raid on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

On Wednesday Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha completed their arguments. After the hearing which went on for over two hours, Justice Sambre said he would hear Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Thursday. "Tomorrow we will try to finish it," the judge said.

Rohatgi told the court that his client was invited to the cruise as a special guest. He told the court that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said, "it was a fit case for bail".

In an affidavit filed in Bombay HC, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed Aryan Khan's bail application, saying that if granted bail he can affect the probe, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

"There is an international drug racket going on and the agency needs time to unearth it. If given bail, Aryan can affect the investigation, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence," the NCB said.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

He is among the 20 people who have been arrested so far in the case.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.